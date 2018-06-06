Inside Out LGBTQ Short Films
Sanderson Library 327 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1J1
Celebrate Pride with a selection of short films from Inside Out Film Festival. Selection will include Passing, by Torontonian Lucah Rosenberg-Lee, and other film titles to be announced. Drop-in screenings are open to LGBTQ+ youths & allies that are teens and young adult (ages 13-24). 7-8 pm. Free. Drop-in. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT345296&R=EVT345296
Sanderson Library 327 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1J1 View Map
