Invisible Footprints 0.2: Deep Cuts is a series of multi-generational projects that aims to visualize and document the lived experiences of Toronto's queer and trans East and Southeast Asians.

Jul 5-14: Alice Sheppard dance performance 6:30 pm followed by opening reception 7:30-9:30 pm Jul 5; Alice Sheppard artist talk 6 pm Jul 6; artist talk & tour 1-3 pm Jul 14. Free.