Ontario Place Opening Weekend

to Google Calendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00

Ontario Place 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

Opening of summer programming. Activities will take place across the grounds over Victoria Day weekend, including yoga in the park, DJs and live music, educational walking tours, "ice" skating on the synthetic rink and much. Park admission is free. May 19-20, for more information, please visit www.ontarioplace.com/whatson

Info
Ontario Place 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
416-314-9900
to Google Calendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Ontario Place Opening Weekend - 2018-05-19 10:00:00