Ontario Place Opening Weekend
Ontario Place 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
Opening of summer programming. Activities will take place across the grounds over Victoria Day weekend, including yoga in the park, DJs and live music, educational walking tours, "ice" skating on the synthetic rink and much. Park admission is free. May 19-20, for more information, please visit www.ontarioplace.com/whatson
Ontario Place 955 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
