Author Nairne Holtz will join the LGBTQ Book Club to do a reading of Femme Confidential, followed by Q&A. 6:30 pm. Free.

Set In Parkdale, Femme Confidential is a wry exploration of queer desire and sexual spaces – from lesbian bars to a fat admirers' event to a queer trans kinky weekend.

torontopubliclibrary.ca