La Rumba Buena w/ Christian Martir

Summer is coming and La Rumba is making it hotter with special guest Christian Martir (NYC). Classic Latin sounds inspired by the salsatecas in Cali, Havana, and New York. No frills, pure vibes, and a non-stop dance floor. Expect to hear Salsa, Boogaloo, Cumbia, Guaguanco, Son, Rumba, Descargas. With resident DJs Blancon and Drumspeak. 10 pm. $10.