Learn To Camp And Experience The Great Outdoors
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
The Parks Canada team will show you how to get started with camping right here in the GTA. Attendees will learn: how to plan and pack for a camping trip; use of basic camping gear; respecting wildlife and the natural environment; a brief introduction to Rouge National Urban Park. 2 pm. Free. Pre-register: 416-393-7746.
