Leslieville Tree Festival
Leslie Grove Park 1158 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario
This fun-filled, family-friendly celebration of our urban forest features music by Toronto All-Star Big Band, environmental exhibits, local artisans & more. Noon-4 pm. Free.
The Leslieville Tree Festival is presented by LEAF, Councillor Paula Fletcher, Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation and the Leslieville BIA.
