Leslieville Tree Festival

to Google Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00

Leslie Grove Park 1158 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

This fun-filled, family-friendly celebration of our urban forest features music by Toronto All-Star Big Band, environmental exhibits, local artisans & more. Noon-4 pm. Free.

The Leslieville Tree Festival is presented by LEAF, Councillor Paula Fletcher, Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation and the Leslieville BIA.

Info
Leslie Grove Park 1158 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - Leslieville Tree Festival - 2018-06-16 12:00:00