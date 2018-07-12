Lights, Camera, Arts!
Spice Route 499 King W, Toronto, Ontario
Elegant party fundraiser with food, music, dancing, live art installations, spoken word and more to benefit Tealpower. 7 pm. $20. Pre-register.
Spice Route presents LIGHTS, CAMERA, ARTS!, an artist showcase in support of TEALPOWER is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to cervical cancer education and awareness and funds for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.
Info
Spice Route 499 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art, Community Events
Benefits