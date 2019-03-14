Lingxiang Wu

to Google Calendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00

Ignite Gallery 165 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4

Red Millennial Apple: The Rough and The Smooth Image is an exhibition consisting of artworks that experiment with both smooth and rough aesthetics, using the medium of collage, sculpture, animation, and installation. Wu’s thesis questions if the ingenuity of image-making submits to default automation under the framework of capitalist production. Mar 14-18. Free.

Info

Ignite Gallery 165 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - Lingxiang Wu - 2019-03-14 14:00:00