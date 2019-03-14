Lingxiang Wu
Ignite Gallery 165 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4
Red Millennial Apple: The Rough and The Smooth Image is an exhibition consisting of artworks that experiment with both smooth and rough aesthetics, using the medium of collage, sculpture, animation, and installation. Wu’s thesis questions if the ingenuity of image-making submits to default automation under the framework of capitalist production. Mar 14-18. Free.
Ignite Gallery 165 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4
