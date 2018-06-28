Lisgar Park Art Crawl
Zwig Foundation Collection 68 Abell, Toronto, Ontario M6J 0B1
Join us at this Toronto arts hub for an evening of special programming and creative activities. Stop by Craft Ontario, The Freedom Factory, The Modern.Toronto, Propeller Gallery, and The Zwig Foundation Collection to meet artists and curators, witness live art events and visit art historical classics such as Pablo Picasso and Kathe Kollwitz. Jun 28 from 6-9 pm. Free.
