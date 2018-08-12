Literary Walking Tour

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Poet and author Sheniz Janmohamed and AGA Khan Educator Laboni Islam will guide a Literary Walking Tour through the Aga Khan Museum. Take in the artistic, intellectual, and scientific heritage of Muslim civilizations across the centuries while enjoying a sensory walk with prompts and room for reflection. Wear comfortable shoes. 10:15 am. $30. 

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
647-479-8962
