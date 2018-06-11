Livestock x TDE & NIKE The Championship Shop

We’re hosting Kendrick Lamar’s TDE pop up shop for 2 days at our 116 Spadina Ave location, in celebration of The Championship Tour’s stop in Toronto. The Championship Shop will feature the exclusive Nike Cortez Kenny III sneaker, the Nike x TDE Capsule Collection, and other custom tour merchandise from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and more.

June 11 and 12, from 10 am to 6 pm.