Livestock x TDE & NIKE The Championship Shop

Livestock Canada 116 Spadina Unit G1, Toronto, Ontario
We’re hosting Kendrick Lamar’s TDE pop up shop for 2 days at our 116 Spadina Ave location, in celebration of The Championship Tour’s stop in Toronto. The Championship Shop will feature the exclusive Nike Cortez Kenny III sneaker, the Nike x TDE Capsule Collection, and other custom tour merchandise from Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and more.
June 11 and 12, from 10 am to 6 pm.
