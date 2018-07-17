LolaSue's Bingo at The Drake
Drake Hotel 1150 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3
Play bingo with not-so-classic twists!. We have "side bets" (increasing your chances of walking away a winner), settling ties by shooting a Meme in the Mouth, and callouts throughout the night.
On top of treating yourself to a fun night out, you get to enjoy half-priced bottles of wine. What better way to spend your Tuesday night. 7 pm. $10-$15.
14 Chances to WIN - $10, 42 Chances to WIN - $15
Info
