LolaSue's Bingo at The Drake

Drake Hotel 1150 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3

This classic game will be played with not-so-classic twists like having extra "side bets" (made to increase your chances of walking away with a little something in hand), settling a tie by shooting a Meme in the Mouth, and callouts throughout the night.

On top of treating yourself to a fun night out, you get to enjoy half-priced bottles of wine. What better way to spend your Tuesday night?! 7 pm. $15, at lolasue.com

Drake Hotel 1150 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3 View Map
