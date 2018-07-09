LolaSue's Speed Bingo at The Hideout

14 Chances to WIN - $10 • 42 Chances to WIN - $15

Join us for a night of SPEED ROUNDS ONLY with a side bet for each game – that means just numbers being called... fast. "Side bets" increase your chances of walking away a winner (& helping add to the thrilling chaos!) As well, indulge in amazing Speed Bingo drink specials like loaded Caesars, $6 drinks, & $6.50 pints! It's a perfect Monday! 7:30-10 pm. $10-$15.

https://lolasue.com/speed-bingo-%40-the-hideout