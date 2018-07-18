LolaSue's Speed Bingo

A night of speed rounds only with a side bet for each game - that means no board, just numbers being called...fast. Side bets are extras that increase your chances of walking away a winner (& helping add to the thrilling chaos!) As well, indulge in amazing Speed Bingo drink specials & a wide selection of craft beers. 7 pm. $10-$15.

14 Chances to WIN - $10, 42 Chances to WIN - $15