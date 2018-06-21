Longest Day Of Smiles

June 21, from sunrise to sunset. Operation Smile wants Canada to Share “What makes them SMILE!” to help give hope and smiles to children living with cleft lip and cleft palate.

Our message is to get as many Canadians to post their smile to #longestdayofsmiles and tag @operationsmilecanada . On June 23 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, join us at Assembly Chef’s Hall at 111 Richmond Street West as we take over the lunch hour with Operation Smile Canada’s Selfie booth.

www.longestdayofsmiles.ca