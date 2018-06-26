Lost & Found - Contested Spaces and the Creation of Heritage
Campbell House Museum 160 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3H3
This panel discussion is an open forum to discuss the complexities of heritage sites and contemplate ways to approach the intricacies of a sense of place. This discussion is part of a yearlong series that will explore Toronto's contested places and how contemporary social values should contribute to the evolving concepts of heritage value and significance. 6:30 pm. Free. Donations appreciated.
Campbell House Museum 160 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3H3
