For the first time in over 50 years, a selection of architectural fragments salvaged from some of Toronto’s most iconic buildings will be on public view in the garden of Campbell House Museum for Lost & Found: Rediscovering Fragments Of Old Toronto, a year-long exhibition opening May 17, 2018.

Opening May 17, panel discussion: 6-7 pm (limited space), followed by reception 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP: http://www.campbellhousemuseum.ca/?page_id=152