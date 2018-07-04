Lucas Richarz & Guy Rawlings Collaborative Chef Dinner

Lucas Richarz, the chef at @bar_isabel will collaborate with Guy Rawlings, the chef @montgomerysrestaurant for a one night only dinner. Wednesday, July 4 at 7 pm.

"The goal of this dinner will be to explore what you can do, using only Canadian ingredients." – Guy

Tickets are $65/person +tax/gratuity. Beverage pairings are $40.

Email info@montgomerysrestaurant.com to buy your ticket