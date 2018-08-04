Make Your Own Healthy Sunscreens and Bug Repellants

During this fun-filled day, I will teach you how to make products that are safe for you and your loved ones including incense, Bug Spray, Sun Blessed Lotion and Safe Sun Protection Cream with Zinc. Plus:

• All materials

• Workshop Notes with recipes

• 50% off Essential Oils forever!

• Lunch & Refreshments

August 4 from 10 am-4 pm. $150-$225. Register online

Anarres Apothecary 749 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2X1 View Map
