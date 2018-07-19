Market & Bee Happy – A Cabbagetown Pollinator Gardens Event

Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario

Vview the gardens, sip on iced tea, learn about “bee homes” and check out the micro pop-up market featuring a curated selection of produce, potted succulents, cut flowers, native pants and more. Kids can partake in a special craft related to bees. 4-6 pm. Free. Corner of Carlton & Parliament.

www.facebook.com/events/2072088959777302

Info
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
