Market & Bee Happy – A Cabbagetown Pollinator Gardens Event
Carlton & Parliament street corner, Toronto, Ontario
Vview the gardens, sip on iced tea, learn about “bee homes” and check out the micro pop-up market featuring a curated selection of produce, potted succulents, cut flowers, native pants and more. Kids can partake in a special craft related to bees. 4-6 pm. Free. Corner of Carlton & Parliament.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events