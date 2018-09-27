Matthew House: Celebrating The Journey
Matthew House’s 20th anniversary. Experience vibrant international cultures by visiting food stations which showcase the diverse origins of our community.
Celebrate Matthew House’s rich history and be inspired to help us build on our work of welcoming and assisting refugee claimants. Featuring a special musical performance by Paul Beaubrun, raffle prizes, silent auction, and more. Sep 27 at 6:30 pm. Pre-register.
Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7 View Map
