McMichael Toronto Art Bus

Every Sunday from June 10 to October 28, get on board the McMichael Art Bus from downtown Toronto to the gallery for only $15+ general admission. Leaves from the Contact Gallery parking lot located next to 80 Spadina Avenue (just north of King) at 10:30 am and leaves the McMichael to head back downtown at 3:30 pm. $33, students $30 (Includes Gallery Admission and Bus Fare).