McMichael Toronto Art Bus

McMichael Canadian Art Collection 10365 Islington, Kleinburg, Ontario L0J 1C0
Every Sunday from June 10 to October 28, get on board the McMichael Art Bus from downtown Toronto to the gallery for only $15+ general admission. Leaves from the Contact Gallery parking lot located next to 80 Spadina Avenue (just north of King) at 10:30 am and leaves the McMichael to head back downtown at 3:30 pm. $33, students $30 (Includes Gallery Admission and Bus Fare).
