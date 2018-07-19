Miss Jamaica:

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5

Miss Jamaica is a cinematic study of the Jamaican woman as she navigates an environment informed by African tradition and an influx of international influences via cable television and the internet. Documentary screening and Q&A with filmmaker David B. Dacosta. 6:30 pm. Free.

S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
