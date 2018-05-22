Mixed Messages: Making And Shaping Culinary Culture In Canada
Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library 120 St George, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A5
This exhibition will display a tasty arrangement of rare cookbooks, periodicals (magazines), manuscripts and culinary objects from the 1820s to the 1960s. It will examine how the culinary culture of Toronto and surrounding areas was made and shaped by those who participated in or were excluded from the making and using of culinary materials. May 22-Aug 17. Free.
Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library 120 St George, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1A5
Free
