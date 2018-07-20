Modern Batik Fashion Workshops
Dorset Park Hub 1911 Kennedy, unit 105, Toronto, Ontario M1P 2L9
Modern Batik Fashion Workshops is a free fabric art and fashion workshop series for youth ages 14-19. Youth participants will experience Modern Batik through the exploration of wax, dye and ink techniques on fabrics to create fashionable and functional pieces to wear and showcase in the final exhibit. July 20-Aug 31, Fridays 1-4:30 pm. Free. Pre-register.
Dorset Park Hub 1911 Kennedy, unit 105, Toronto, Ontario M1P 2L9
All Ages, Free
