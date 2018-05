adapted by Jocelyn Adema (Fourth Gorgon Theatre). A lonely woman grapples to make sense of her life and relationships as she lies awake in bed. Four women perform Molly's stream of consciousness, weaving contemporary movement and context with the lyricism of the final chapter of James Joyce's Ulysses. Opens Jun 7 and runs to Jun 16, Tue-Sun 8 pm. $15-$25.