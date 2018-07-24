Moth Night – Family Nature Walk
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Special nocturnal edition of Family Nature Walk will take place in the evening to maximize moth-viewing opportunities. Members of the Toronto Entomological Association will also be on hand to share their knowledge. 8:15-10 pm. Free/pwyc, suggested donation of $2-$5 per person.
Info
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events