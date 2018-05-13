Mrs. Browns' Beatles Brunch
Alchemy Food & Drink 890 College, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1A3
An epic Mother's Day residency at Alchemy! Mickey & Danica take you back to the days of road trips with mom singing Beatles tunes in perfect harmony! Making it extra awesome will be Donny on guitar. Drop by anytime and enjoy brunch until 4 pm and dinner until 9 pm. Book your table in advance to avoid missing out!
E-mail info@alchemyto.com to reserve your table today!
Info
