Najwa Zebian On Finding Her Voice
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
Najwa Zebian, author of Mind Platter, inspirational public-speaker, and participant of TEDTalks, will be giving a presentation of the importance of finding one's voice. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $10-$12.50.
An audience Q & A will conclude the event and a formal book signing will end the evening. Books will be for sale at the event.
