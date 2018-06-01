Najwa Zebian On Finding Her Voice

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

Najwa Zebian, author of Mind Platter, inspirational public-speaker, and participant of TEDTalks, will be giving a presentation of the importance of finding one's voice. 6:30 pm (doors 6 pm). $10-$12.50.

An audience Q & A will conclude the event and a formal book signing will end the evening. Books will be for sale at the event.

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4 View Map
416-361-0032
