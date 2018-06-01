National BeaverTails Pastry Day
Beaver Tails @ Pier 6 145 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2H4
The first-ever National BeaverTails Pastry Day will be taking place this Friday, June 1st from 2 to 4 pm, at select locations across Canada. BeaverTails-lovers in Toronto are invited to come down to Toronto’s Waterfront location (145 Queens Quay West) to indulge in free classic cinnamon & sugar pastries. Can it get any sweeter than this?
Info
Beaver Tails @ Pier 6 145 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2H4 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Food & Drink