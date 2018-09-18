New Archaeology At Fort York/19th Century Schooner Excavation

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

Presentation by Richard Gerrard (Historian, City of Toronto Museum and Heritage Services) on new archaeology at Fort York and an update on the 19th Century Schooner Excavation. 7 pm. Free.

Co-sponsored by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society and Beaches Branch, Toronto Public Library. Drop-in. No registration necessary.

Info
Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7703
