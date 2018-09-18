New Archaeology At Fort York/19th Century Schooner Excavation
Presentation by Richard Gerrard (Historian, City of Toronto Museum and Heritage Services) on new archaeology at Fort York and an update on the 19th Century Schooner Excavation. 7 pm. Free.
Co-sponsored by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society and Beaches Branch, Toronto Public Library. Drop-in. No registration necessary.
