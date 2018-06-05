Newcomers, Resilience & Settlement: Knowledge Exchange
Ralph Thornton Centre 765 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario
Join us to learn about cutting-edge immigration and settlement research and settlement practices that promote newcomers’ resilience in Quebec and Ontario cities from the perspectives of policy makers, researchers and community leaders. 9:15 am-5 pm. Free.
Pre-register: bmrc.ca // 416-736-2100 ext 20544 // bmrcirmu@yorku.ca
Ralph Thornton Centre 765 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
