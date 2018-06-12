Nu Narrative Literacy Empowerment Program

Through the summer of 2018 in partnership with the Cultural Hot Spot we embark on the mission to enable young writers and illustrators to develop their voice, vision and representation of their creative being through the arts. Through a twelve (12) week process we engage participants to further develop their potential through literature and publishing.

Tuesdays 5:30 pm at Youth Hide Out Space at L'Amoreaus CRC (2000 McNicoll). Free. Pre-register.

Also takes place Wednesdays, 5:30 pm, starting June 14, at Monsignor Fraser Collegiate (2900 Midland).

www.kareativeinterlude.ca // community@kareativeinterlude.ca // 416-724-1328