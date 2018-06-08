OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018
U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) periodically surveys the Canadian economy. Each edition surveys the major challenges faced by the country, evaluates the short-term outlook, and makes specific policy recommendations. Dr. Peter Jarrett, the OECD’s Head of Division responsible for this survey, will give a presentation. 8 am. Free. All are welcome. Please pre-register by June 7 at 5 pm.
Info
U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events