OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018

to Google Calendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00

U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) periodically surveys the Canadian economy. Each edition surveys the major challenges faced by the country, evaluates the short-term outlook, and makes specific policy recommendations. Dr. Peter Jarrett, the OECD’s Head of Division responsible for this survey, will give a presentation. 8 am. Free. All are welcome. Please pre-register by June 7 at 5 pm.

Info
U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-978-6122
to Google Calendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - OECD Economic Survey - Canada 2018 - 2018-06-08 08:00:00