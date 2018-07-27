OMNI / Self-Portrait

Choreographer Angela Blumberg and SUPRAMORPHOUS fashion designers have joined forces to create OMNI, a piece for four dancers and four composers exploring the topic of perspective. Self-Portrait, the 2nd piece on the program marks Blumberg's return to multimedia solo works exploring memories (true and fake), alter egos, as well as a wild range of music.

July 27 & 28 at 8 pm / July 29 at 2 pm. $25-$30. www.angelablumbergdance.com