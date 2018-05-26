Case is one of Toronto's pioneering Graffiti Artists from the early 90's. Continuing his work in spray paint he mixes graffiti techniques into modern impressionism. On My Way (OMW) Home features new spray paintings inspired by moments captured on his daily commute in Toronto's subway system. This series is a tribute to the city and its commuters, elevating the everyday hustle into the iconic. May 26-Jun 16. Free.