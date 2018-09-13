OUTwrites Writing Group

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9

OUTwrites is a queer writing group that meets every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at The 519 Community Centre. All levels and forms (poetry, fiction, scripts) are welcome. We do writing exercises to get you inspired and if you bring copies (6-8) of your work, we provide a forum for reader feedback. 8-10 pm. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/309782783164283 // outwritestoronto@gmail.com

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9 View Map
Free, Queer
