Flex your Wine-stein IQ with a night of brainy drinking at the Ontario Wine Society - Toronto Chapter (OWSTO) Wine and Wisdom Trivia Night.

Think, drink and win as a team, or solo, during three rounds of Ontario wine, food and pop culture trivia hosted by the OWS, local vintners and Toronto sommeliers. 7 pm. $60 for OWS members and $70 for non-members.