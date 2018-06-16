Old Town Walking Tour
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario
On The Edge of the City: Toronto in 1833 tour. Tours start and end at Toronto's First Post Office. Tours run rain or shine, and may cover rough ground, so please dress accordingly. All ages are welcome. Dogs and bicycles are welcome as we walk, though portions of some tours may include indoor areas where they are restricted. 12:30-2 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
