Old Town Walking Tour

to Google Calendar - Old Town Walking Tour - 2018-06-16 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Old Town Walking Tour - 2018-06-16 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Old Town Walking Tour - 2018-06-16 12:30:00 iCalendar - Old Town Walking Tour - 2018-06-16 12:30:00

Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario

On The Edge of the City: Toronto in 1833 tour. Tours start and end at Toronto's First Post Office. Tours run rain or shine, and may cover rough ground, so please dress accordingly. All ages are welcome. Dogs and bicycles are welcome as we walk, though portions of some tours may include indoor areas where they are restricted. 12:30-2 pm. Free.

Info
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-865-1833
