Historian Joan Sangster discusses her new book One Hundred Years Of Struggle: The History Of Women And The Vote In Canada. The book coincides with the 100th anniversary on May 24th of women's right to vote federally in Canada. Sangster looks beyond anniversary celebrations and Heritage Minutes to show that the struggle for equality included gains and losses depending on race, class, and location. 2 pm. Free. Hinton Learning Theatre.

www.torontopubliclibrary.ca