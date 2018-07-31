Su Sokol & Ursula Pflug

Join us for a night to remember with literary readings by our special guests, plus an open-mic night. 6:30 pm. Free.

If you are a writer who would like to participate in our program, please submit your work in advance to plstaff@torontopubliclibrary.ca.

All genres are welcome. Your work should take no more than 5 minutes to read and should be suitable for a library audience.

