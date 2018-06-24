Etobicoke Butterfly Festival
Centennial Park Conservatory 151 Elmcrest, Toronto, Ontario
The Butterfly Festival returns to Centennial Park. The event will feature a butterfly garden planting party, arts and crafts, childrens' activities and free plant giveways. 11 am-2 pm. Free. Picnic Area 3.
Look for additional signage at the Conservatory Parking Lot. Presented by Our Place Initiative.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events