Etobicoke Butterfly Festival

Centennial Park Conservatory 151 Elmcrest, Toronto, Ontario

The Butterfly Festival returns to Centennial Park. The event will feature a butterfly garden planting party, arts and crafts, childrens' activities and free plant giveways. 11 am-2 pm. Free. Picnic Area 3.

Look for additional signage at the Conservatory Parking Lot. Presented by Our Place Initiative.

Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
