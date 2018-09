Turkwaz, Darbazi

Ouroboros is an immersive group exhibit featuring installations, sculptures and multi-channel video projects by Ellen Bleiwas, Emily DiCarlo, Gunilla Josephson, Adrienne Trent and Marian Wihak.

Runs Sep 22-Oct 14, Nuit Blanche event Sep 29 7 pm-midnight with concerts (free will donation) by Turkwaz 7:30 pm, Darbazi 8:30 pm.

saintanne.ca/arts