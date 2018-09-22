Immersive group exhibit featuring installations, sculptures and multi-channel video projects. Sep 22-Oct 14, opening 6-9 pm Sep 27; Nuit Blanche event 7-midnight Sep 29 w/ concerts (free will donation) by Turkwaz 7:30 pm, Darbazi 8:30 pm. Artist talk 2 pm Oct 14. Free.

Artists: Ellen Bleiwas, Emily DiCarlo, Gunilla Josephson, Adrienne Trent and Marian Wihak.