Ouroboros

St Anne's Anglican Church 270 Gladstone, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3L6

Immersive group exhibit featuring installations, sculptures and multi-channel video projects. Sep 22-Oct 14, opening 6-9 pm Sep 27; Nuit Blanche event 7-midnight Sep 29 w/ concerts (free will donation) by Turkwaz 7:30 pm, Darbazi 8:30 pm. Artist talk 2 pm Oct 14. Free.

Artists: Ellen Bleiwas, Emily DiCarlo, Gunilla Josephson, Adrienne Trent and Marian Wihak.

St Anne's Anglican Church 270 Gladstone, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3L6
