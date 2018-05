Luminato Festival presents a docudrama by Liza Balkan. A lethal real-life incident in Toronto's west end is the launching pad for questions about truth, memory, mental health, law and the theatre in this consistently relevant docudrama. Jun 19-24, Tue-Sat 7 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $39 & up.

https://luminatofestival.com/2018/Events/Out-The-Window