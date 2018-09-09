Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk Of Hope
Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7
This family-friendly event raises vital funds to provide support, raise awareness and fund much-needed research into prevention, improved treatments and ultimately, a cure for ovarian cancer. There will be a 2.5 and 5 km run, entertainment, and food and drinks. 9 am-2:30 pm. $25 plus pledges. Pre-register.
Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7 View Map
