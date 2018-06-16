Paddle The Rouge
Rouge Beach Park 195 Rouge Hills, Toronto, Ontario
Join us for the 5th annual Paddle The Rouge and also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wildlands League.
An event for the entire family, Paddle The Rouge offers free paddling lessons, an opportunity to paddle on the Rouge River (Canada's First Urban Park), live music, activities for the kids & adults, food trucks and more. Jun 16, 8 am-5 pm. $55. Pre-register.
