Panic In The Labyrinth

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Panic In The Labyrinth is a series of performances that transgresses the traditional poetry reading. Conceptualized by multidisciplinary artist Annie Wong, the series imagines an outdoor stage for performative poetics to unfold, where the act of women speaking aloud and the experience of listening to women are politicized gestures of asserting and affirming presence and holding space. Aug 2, 9 and 16 from 6:30-8 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
